17-year-old struck and killed by tractor-trailer on I-83 in Hunt Valley

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A Cockeysville teenager was killed after running onto I-83 in Hunt Valley early Wednesday.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Kingdavid Okolo of Cockeysville.

At about 4:50 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A male ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, he was declared dead at the scene . The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.

After nearly 5 hours of being closed, the section of I-83 where that happened is back open.

The crash is still under investigation.