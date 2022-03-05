Maryland State Police investigate fatal car crash in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening in Anne Arundel County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded to Interstate 97 North just after 11:45 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash.

According to preliminary evidence, Maria Ines Cortes-Gutierrez, 40, of Glen Burnie, was driving north on I-97 when she pulled over in the left lane at the Crownsville exit with no lights on.

In a second vehicle, her friend, Victor Antonio Diaz Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis, was driving. Aguilera pulled over on the right shoulder of I-97 and raced across the highway to check on Cortes-Gutierrez, who was sitting in her car.

A third vehicle going north on 97 attempted to swerve around Cortes-Gutierrez's vehicle, but instead struck Aguilera. Aguilera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cortes-Gutierrez was detained and taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The third vehicle's driver was released from the area.

The case remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800.