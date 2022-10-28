Maryland State Police hosting trunk or treat open house to boost recruitment

PIKESVILLE, Md (WMAR) — Maryland State Police is hosting a trunk or treat open house this Saturday to boost recruitment efforts.

Like many departments across the country, MSP is struggling to fill positions.

"Nationwide, there is a shortage of police officers. MSP is actively working to build a workforce that’s very inclusive and reflective of Maryland," said Cpl. Alioune Niasse, with the recruitment unit.

They've held lots of recruitment efforts recently to fill both sworn and civilian positions, including trooper candidates, flight paramedics, dispatchers and car technicians.

Their latest effort is a trunk or treat open house Saturday at their headquarters in Pikesville. You can tour the state police museum, see bomb squad, K-9 and crime scene processing demonstrations, meet aviation pilots and visit a SWAT Team display. And of course there will be lots of candy for the kids.

"We will have open questions from the public about what we do day in and day out; what MSP is about and how we protect and serve our community. How we protect and serve people that live in Maryland, work and visit Maryland," said Cpl. Niasse.

The open house is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1201 Reisterstown Road.