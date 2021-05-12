Maryland State Police holds Fallen Heroes Ceremony

PIKESVILLE — Maryland State Police honored the state’s fallen heroes Wednesday.

The police department held a Fallen Heroes Ceremony at its headquarters in Pikesville, to remember the Deputy State Fire Marshal and 43 state troopers killed in the line of duty, and two state troopers who died in World War 2.

Governor Larry Hogan spoke at the ceremony about their cost of service and their commitment to keep the peace in our communities.

"Every single one of the brave men and women who we honor today are true heroes we call them that not only because of their final ultimate sacrifice but because just importantly because of the tremendous lives they led,” said Hogan. "When others would back down in fear they stood bravely on the front lines."

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Maryland State Police Department.