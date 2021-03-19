Menu

Maryland State Police extends renewal dates for licenses, permits and registrations

Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
FILE PHOTO: Two Maryland State Police vehicles.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 14:39:55-04

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police has extended the window to renew certain licenses, permits and registrations through June 30.

The move comes thanks to a March 9 order from Larry Hogan extending the COVID-19 state-of-emergency.

That means any license, permit, or registration that expired between March 12, 2020 will have to be renewed once the new deadline has passed.

Here are some of the licenses covered under the extension.

Machine Gun Registration / RenewalQualified Handgun Instructor License
Wear and Carry (Handgun) PermitSecurity Guard Certifications and Agencies
LEOSAPrivate Detective Certifications and Agencies
MD Regulated Firearm Dealers LicenseSecurity Systems Technicians and Agencies
MD New Resident RegistrationSpecial Police Commissions

For more assistance, you can contact any of the specific units below by email.

msp.firearmsregistration@maryland.gov - Regulated firearm purchase/transfer application

msp.hql@maryland.gov - Handgun qualification license application

msp.ha​​ndgunpermits@maryland.gov - Handgun carry permit application

msp.securityguard@maryland.gov - Security guard certifications

msp.specialrailroadpolice@maryland.gov - Special railroad police certifications

msp.securitysystems@maryland.gov - Security systems certification

msp.privatedetective@maryland.gov ​- Private detective certification

