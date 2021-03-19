Maryland State Police extends renewal dates for licenses, permits and registrations

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police has extended the window to renew certain licenses, permits and registrations through June 30.
The move comes thanks to a March 9 order from Larry Hogan extending the COVID-19 state-of-emergency.
That means any license, permit, or registration that expired between March 12, 2020 will have to be renewed once the new deadline has passed.
Here are some of the licenses covered under the extension.
|Machine Gun Registration / Renewal
|Qualified Handgun Instructor License
|Wear and Carry (Handgun) Permit
|Security Guard Certifications and Agencies
|LEOSA
|Private Detective Certifications and Agencies
|MD Regulated Firearm Dealers License
|Security Systems Technicians and Agencies
|MD New Resident Registration
|Special Police Commissions
For more assistance, you can contact any of the specific units below by email.
msp.firearmsregistration@maryland.gov - Regulated firearm purchase/transfer application
msp.hql@maryland.gov - Handgun qualification license application
msp.handgunpermits@maryland.gov - Handgun carry permit application
msp.securityguard@maryland.gov - Security guard certifications
msp.specialrailroadpolice@maryland.gov - Special railroad police certifications
msp.securitysystems@maryland.gov - Security systems certification
msp.privatedetective@maryland.gov - Private detective certification