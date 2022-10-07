Maryland State Police celebrates Faith and Blue this weekend

MARYLAND — A national event aimed at bridging the gap between police and the community is happening this weekend.

It's called faith and blue.

Maryland State Police has events planned across the state.

Friday, 10/07

9:15-10:15am : Preschool bulb planting at Talmudical Academy

Saturday, 10/08

7:30am-12pm: St. Vincent de Paul 15th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk at Father Andrew White School

10am-12pm: Faith & Blue Prayer Breakfast at Centreville United Methodist Church

Sunday, 10/09

10-11:30am: Food Drive and BBQ at Perry Hall Family Worship Center

11:30am-1pm: Law Enforcement Church Service at Life Church Calvert

12:30-2:30pm: Church Cookout at Life Source International Church

1-5pm: Church Reception and Community Dialogue at Breath of Life SDA Church

2-5pm: Cookout with Hay Rides and Child Seat Installations at LaVale Baptist Church

Monday, 10/10

8:15-11am: Feeding the Hungry at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church

You can find more information here.