Maryland State Police assists in rescuing 35-year-old hiker in Washington County

KNOXVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police came to the rescue for an injured hiker who was stranded in sub-freezing temperatures on a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River.

Before 3:45pm on Tuesday, Washington County fire, rescue, and emergency medical personnel were called to an overlook across the river from the Harpers Ferry in West Virginia.

When they arrived, personnel from the Potomac Valley Fire Company determined that it would be too difficult to extract the hiker, a 35-year-old woman, from the side of the mountain due to dangerous terrain, compounded with inaccessibility via all-terrain vehicles.

An aerial extraction was requested, which resulted in the dispatching of Trooper 2 - MSPAC Washington Section located at Joint Base Andrews.

When the Trooper 2 crew were overhead, they were able to get to the hiker and hoist her 100 feet into the helicopter.

The hiker was flown to a medical center in Hagerstown for evaluation and treatment.

Her current condition is unknown.