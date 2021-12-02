Maryland State Police asking for potential witnesses to a homicide following a house fire in October

KENT ISLAND, Md. — Maryland State Police are asking for any potential witnesses to a homicide following a house fire in October.

Just before 1 a.m. on October 30, firefighters from Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments responded to 10210 Daisy Drive and found heavy fire coming from a home.

The home was heavily damaged during the fire and following a search of the home, a man was found within the remains.

The victim, who has yet to be positively identified, was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed evidence of trauma and additional investigation at the scene led to the suspicion of foul play in this case and that the man was killed at around 11:55 p.m. on October 29.

Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or has potential information about this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.