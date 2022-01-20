Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore man on child sex offenses

BALTIMORE — State troopers arrested a Baltimore man Wednesday after Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found evidence of his involvement in multiple child sex offenses.

Christion Allen Williams, 21, is being charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, and sexual solicitation of a minor. Williams is awaiting his first court appearance at the Howard County Division of Corrections.

The 2021 investigation began in July when investigators discovered that Williams and an unnamed co-conspirator conspired to sexually exploit a 13-year-old minor along with multiple other attempts to sexually exploit other children. The unidentified accomplice has also been arrested.

Any individuals with information relating to this investigation are asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 410-694-4706.