Maryland State Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY — Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect on Saturday who has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Worcester County.

Boris Wade Connor, 18, has been charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and firearm related charges have also been added.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road for reports of a shooting.

When on scene, deputies located Kamron Michael Lewis, 34, who was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigators identified Connor as a suspect and believe that him and Lewis knew each other.

Investigators also believe that an argument between the two led Connor to pull out a handgun and shoot Lewis, causing him to flee the scene before being taken into custody.

A trooper form the Maryland State Police Berin Barrack and a Worcester Sheriff deputy located Connor with another person and was able to arrest him following a traffic stop.

Connor is being held awaiting a bond review.