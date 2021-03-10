Maryland State Police arrest & charge the suspect for an attempted carjacking in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man for an attempted carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County.

At around 4:30 a.m., a male ride-share driver was transporting a passenger, later identified as 18-year-old Carlson Lamont Mackall, of Hyattsville, from Arlington, Virginia to Cheverly, Maryland.

According to the preliminary investigation, as the driver took the exit from westbound Route 50 to Route 202, Mackall attempted to take the vehicle by swinging a weapon, believed to be a hammer, at the driver.

He struck the driver in the head, which caused the victim to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over before coming to a standstill on Route 202. A Cheverly Police Department officer heard the crash and drove to the scene.

Mackall attempted to flee, but was arrested a short time later by responding officers. Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack took him into custody.

Mackall has been charged with armed carjacking, attempted motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and concealing a dangerous weapon.

The case is still under investigation.