Maryland State Police are on the scene of a barricade in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY — Maryland State Police are on the scene of a barricade in North East, Maryland in Cecil County according to a press release.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack were dispatched to a home in the one hundred block of Walton Lane.

Police received a 9-1-1 call involving a man threatening to harm himself.

Police believe the suspect was inside the home when troopers arrived.

Due to the threats he made, troopers established a perimeter around the home.

Troopers are attempting to convince the suspect to come out.

The Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element, or STATE Team, is on the scene.

They have been using the loudspeaker on their armored vehicle.

He has refused police requests to surrender and continues to avoid communication with police on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation so this story will be updated