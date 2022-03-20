Maryland State Police are investigating a Saturday shooting in Prince Georges County

PRINCE GEORGES, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Prince George's County.

Around 5:45 p.m., troopers were dispatched eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway for a reported shooting. According to the preliminary investigation, a tow truck driver and another driver were involved in a verbal confrontation while both were driving on Route 50.

The drivers exchanged words then the second driver pulled out a weapon and fired into the vehicle. The tow truck driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Prior to the altercation, it is believed that the victim and the gunman did not know each other. The gunman's identity is unclear. There were no additional injuries reported.

Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives are leading the investigation due to the severity of the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.