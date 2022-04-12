Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland State Fair announces extended weekend dates for 2022

Maryland State Fair
Eddie Kadhim
Maryland State Fair
Maryland State Fair
Posted at 7:15 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 07:15:02-04

BALTIMORE — Dates for the Maryland State Fair have been announced and this year everyone will have more time to check out the rides, lose at carnival games, and eat way too many funnel cakes.

This year's fair will be held over three long weekends, this summer. It actually begins on Thursday, Aug. 25 and will stay open through Sunday, Aug. 28.

The fair will also be open for the first two weekends in September, running from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5 and Sep. 8 through Sep. 11.

Competition schedules for the Maryland State Fair have not been announced, the fair says those details will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019