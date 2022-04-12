Maryland State Fair announces extended weekend dates for 2022

BALTIMORE — Dates for the Maryland State Fair have been announced and this year everyone will have more time to check out the rides, lose at carnival games, and eat way too many funnel cakes.

This year's fair will be held over three long weekends, this summer. It actually begins on Thursday, Aug. 25 and will stay open through Sunday, Aug. 28.

The fair will also be open for the first two weekends in September, running from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5 and Sep. 8 through Sep. 11.

Competition schedules for the Maryland State Fair have not been announced, the fair says those details will be announced soon.