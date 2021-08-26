Maryland State Department of Education votes to require masks inside all public schools this fall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State Department of Education has voted to require masks inside all public schools this fall.

Carroll County is the only district in our region that has masking optional in schools this fall. Following the vote, it will be sent for a legislative committee for approval.

Governor Hogan and Senate President Ferguson commented on the decision.

“While the governor has been very clear that he believes local decision makers are best qualified to make these decisions, this policy is in line with current state and federal health guidance and the board has the legal authority to take this action," said Deputy Communications Director Kata Hall. "The governor’s top priority is getting our children back into classrooms for in-person instruction.”

Senator Ferguson:

A majority of the Maryland Senate called on the State Board of Education to promulgate emergency regulations to institute a statewide masking policy for schools and we applaud them for doing so this afternoon.

Today’s vote demonstrates that President Crawford and the Board recognize the importance of safely keeping Maryland students in the classroom through proven mitigation strategies.

I would like to personally thank State Superintendent Choudhury for his leadership on this issue. His voice was a critical component in today’s decision to do what is in the best interest of students, families, teachers, and staff.

The Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) will work expeditiously to approve this emergency regulation.

