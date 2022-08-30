Maryland State Department of Education announces new rebuilds grant program

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland State Department of Education announced today the launch of the new Maryland Rebuilds grant program.

The program is designed to support and enhance the state's early childhood education community as it continues to rally and emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland Rebuilds will invest more than $193 million in federal funds to stabilize, sustain, and expand the state's child care and early childhood education systems.

“As we continue to emerge from the pandemic and rebuild our early learning systems, we know that a return to normal is not good enough. Unacceptable gaps and inequities existed before the pandemic and will continue to persist unless we do something differently. Only through bold, innovative efforts and deep levels of engagement can we realize the vision for learning set by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury.

For more information on the grant and application info, visit here.