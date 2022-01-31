Maryland State Board of Elections begins sending mail-in ballot request forms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland State Board of Elections has begun sending mail-in ballot request forms in advance of the 2022 Primary Election.

Ballot requests forms will begin arriving in mailboxes later this week.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 28.

To receive a mail-in ballot for the primary election, return envelopes must be received by June 21, 2022.

Voters can also request a mail-in ballot online if they have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card. Click here for more information.