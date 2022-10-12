Maryland spending board votes on major improvements for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — BWI Thurgood Marshall airport could see some major changes as the Maryland Board of Public Works votes on a multi-million dollar contract Wednesday.

Southwest Airlines is the largest carrier at BWI and the project would create a connector between its “A" and “B” terminals, as well as improvements to the baggage handling system.

Once the changes are made, Southwest travelers can expect to find new restrooms, along with new places to eat and shop.

A Maryland Aviation Administration capital spending summary shows the project will comprise a connector between the concourses and upgrades to the central utility plant, along with a two-level building addition between concourses “A” and “B” to provide space for a new fully in-line baggage handling system.

Improvements to the baggage handling system will help screen luggage so bags can get to planes faster and take off on time, as well as help arriving passengers get their bags faster.

Southwest is using larger aircraft, and larger aircraft means more passengers and more bags to be screened.

0n-time departures are reliant on getting bags on board in a timely fashion, so the baggage handling changes will allow the airport to maintain 100 percent electronic baggage screening.

Pre-construction was scheduled two years ago but the upgrades were put on hold because of the pandemic.

Keeping it local, the work would be done by Clark Construction out of Bethesda. The company is up for a $332 million bid on the project.

Clark Construction was already given a $25 million contract to start pre-construction earlier this year.

Once approved, construction is expected to last about three years, with the project to be completed by the end of 2025.

