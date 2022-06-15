Maryland Special Olympics Torch Run today

Special Olympics Maryland torch will make its way across the westbound span of the bay bridge today ahead of the start of the local chapter's summer games.

Officers will carry the torch across the bridge at 11 a.m. During the torch run, the MDTA says the right and center lanes will be closed.

The event is meant to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Maryland.

Baltimore Police Department held in their own torch run around the Inner Harbor on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony for the Maryland Special Olympics Summer games is this Friday at Towson University.