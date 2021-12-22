Maryland SPCA holding annual Presents for Pets drive

BALTIMORE — The Maryland SPCA is holding its annual Presents for Pets drive.

The animal shelter is collecting new and unopened food, treats, and toys for dogs and cats. They hope to collect enough to support their animals throughout 2022.

"This is super important that we ask the community to do this,” said Maryland SPCA Communications Director Katie Flory. “First of all it helps us to save money so that we can focus on animal care as well as the medical needs of the animals that come into our shelter. It's also important because the animals here at the Maryland SPCA, they don’t have homes yet and we really want to provide them as much comfort and care as we can, and all of the toys and the treats that are donated help us to make them feel like they are at home and they're having a good time while they're staying here at the SPCA."

The Maryland SPCA is collecting donations through the end of the month at their adoption center at 3300 Falls Road in Baltimore.