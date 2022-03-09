Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Senator proposes free fishing and hunting licenses for veterans

fishing
Photo by Lum3N from Pexels<br/>
fishing
Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 09:40:52-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Senator Paul D. Corderman is proposing free fishing and hunting licenses for veterans.

Senate Bill 665 calls for veterans living in the state to receive a complimentary Angler's License and Trout Stamps.

"We are introducing this bill in an effort to give back to our local veterans by providing them with the recreational benefits they deserve," said Corderman.

A bill hearing has been scheduled for March 9 at 1pm before the Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019