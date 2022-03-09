Maryland Senator proposes free fishing and hunting licenses for veterans

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Senator Paul D. Corderman is proposing free fishing and hunting licenses for veterans.

Senate Bill 665 calls for veterans living in the state to receive a complimentary Angler's License and Trout Stamps.

"We are introducing this bill in an effort to give back to our local veterans by providing them with the recreational benefits they deserve," said Corderman.

A bill hearing has been scheduled for March 9 at 1pm before the Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee.

