Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Senator faces rude tweets over Will Smith smacking Chris Rock

Senator Will Smith
Senator Will Smith<br/>
Senator Will Smith
Will Smith,Chris Rock
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 06:21:51-04

MONTGOMERY — A Maryland state senator is facing backlash for actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

It comes as he shares the same name as Smith.

Sen. Will Smith is a lawyer, U.S army Veteran and has represented Montgomery county in the state senate since 2016.

He responded to a negative comments by retweeting someone saying "I feel you" with a list of people sharing similar twitter handles as the actor.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Scienes plans to conduct a formal review of the incident and look into whether the actor, Will Smith, should face any consequences.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019