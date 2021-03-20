Maryland Senate unanimously votes to repeal state song, "Maryland, My Maryland"

MARYLAND — The Maryland Senate has unanimously voted to repeal "Maryland, My Maryland" as the state song.
The lyrics, which were written by James Ryder Randall in 1861, have been the cause of controversy because of their links to the Confederacy.
Maryland Senator Cheryl C. Kagan expressed her elation for this vote.
Finally... a unanimous Senate vote to repeal Maryland's #Confederate-themed #StateSong! Legislative efforts date back to 1974, including by my Senate predecessor. Lyrics calling Abe Lincoln a tyrant and a despot will soon be deleted from our law books. #ItsTime #MDGA21 pic.twitter.com/38yiKjA1LU
— Cheryl C. Kagan (@CherylKagan) March 20, 2021