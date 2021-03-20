Menu

Maryland Senate unanimously votes to repeal state song, "Maryland, My Maryland"

Photo by Kirsten Diz<br/>
<p>Maryland Flag. (Photo by Kirsten Dize)</p>
Posted at 9:04 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 21:04:09-04

MARYLAND — The Maryland Senate has unanimously voted to repeal "Maryland, My Maryland" as the state song.

The lyrics, which were written by James Ryder Randall in 1861, have been the cause of controversy because of their links to the Confederacy.

Maryland Senator Cheryl C. Kagan expressed her elation for this vote.

