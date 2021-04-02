Maryland Senate passes expansive police accountability bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed an expansive police accountability measure.

The Senate voted 32-15 for the bill late Thursday night.

Supporters say it's critical legislation to help restore public trust in police, while opponents contended the legislation goes too far and will hurt police recruitment and retention.

The bill now goes back to the House, which already approved an earlier version of the bill, to consider some changes added by the Senate.

The bill includes repeal of job protections long criticized for impeding accountability in misconduct cases known as the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

