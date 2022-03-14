Maryland seeks to turn historic waterfront property near Carr's Beach into public park

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has allocated $4.8 million towards purchasing a historic waterfront property in Anne Arundel County.

The property is located near Carr’s and Sparrow’s Beaches.

Back in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, when beaches were segregated, the property hosted many prominent Black performing artists including Chuck Berry, The Temptations, Ike and Tina Turner, The Shirelles, Little Richard, and Billie Holiday.

“Carr’s Beach was once a location where my mother enjoyed concerts in the late 1940s, and I’m proud that this partnership will help bring new life to an area that greatly contributed to the rich cultural fabric of Annapolis and the State of Maryland,” said Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford. “The development of a park will add additional outdoor space for future generations to enjoy new adventures and make lasting memories.”

The State aims to turn the 5.17-acre property into a public park, with walking paths and water access.

The Federal Government is also contributing $2 million in tax-payer dollars to the project.

Annapolis has submitted a Program Open Space Local application while enlisting the Conservation Fund Maryland to purchase the property on the city’s behalf. Subject to Board of Public Works approval, the program will hold an easement on the property that would conserve ecological attributes and limit the property to passive recreational use.

