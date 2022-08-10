Maryland school districts promoting job openings with seaside ads

BALTIMORE — The issue of teacher shortages have been on the Maryland State Board of Education's mind all summer, but two districts are taking things to next level to recruit positions.

Two Maryland school districts, Howard County and Baltimore County, took out ads with Seaboard Media LLC in Ocean City, Maryland.

The company provides advertisements on a boat that goes up and down the shore. According to the company's website, Seaboard ads reach 145,952 people daily.

Posts from Julie Henn of the Baltimore County Board of Education and Vicky Cutroneo, a member of the Howard County Board of Education, show the floating ads on Facebook.

Julie Henn, Baltimore County Board of Education

Vicky Cutroneo, Howard County Board of Education Member

Job fairs have been happening all over the state to fill more positions.

Perry Hall Middle School hired 400 teachers, but they still need at least 400 more.

“I don’t have a specific number for you today, but I can say we are processing folks as quickly as possible to meet the Aug. 22 start date for new teachers,” said Brad Kouyoumjian with BCPS Human Resources.

RELATED: Job fairs continue amid teacher shortage

The teacher shortage isn't just a Maryland problem, this is happening all over the country.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 44 percent of public schools have teaching vacancies.

MORE: Baltimore City Schools working hard to overcome teacher shortage before Fall

Many schools have been adding a number of substitute teachers to plug into any unfilled positions.

