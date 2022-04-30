Watch
Maryland Safety chosen in the third round of 2022 draft

Nick Cross
Julio Cortez/AP
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Nick Cross
Posted at 11:22 PM, Apr 29, 2022
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland's Nick Cross, was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 2022 draft.

The safety is from Bowie and he attended DeMatha Catholic before signing to play at Maryland.

Cross is a three-time All-Big Ten selection that started all 13 games at safety for the Terps during his junior season in 2021. He stood second on the team last season with 66 tackles (44 solo) and led Maryland with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

He posted the fastest 40-yard dash time of any safety at the combine with a 4.34.

The Bowie native becomes the highest Maryland player selected since Darnell Savage went in the first round to the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

The Terrapins have now had a player chosen in 26 of the last 28 NFL drafts.

