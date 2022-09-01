Maryland rolls out "soft landing" program to attract foreign companies

BALTIMORE — Starting today, foreign companies can test out the U.S. market through Maryland's new "soft landing" program, which Gov. Larry Hogan poured $2 million into earlier this year.

The governor announced today that applications are now available for the new Maryland Global Gateway program, which hopes to attract more international companies to the state.

The state is spending $2 million to offer incentives to the first 50 eligible companies, who will get help with six months worth of rent, help with business registration costs if they choose to stay in Maryland, and training, mentoring and networking.

The state's commerce department, and Hogan, tout Maryland's proximity to Washington, D.C.,, noting that one-third of the U.S. population is within an overnight drive. They are also promoting the state's skilled workforce, top-rated schools, the fact that Maryland cities are "among the top 10 most diverse" in the nation, and that Howard County was named the "healthiest community in the nation."

The international companies will be able to do a "soft landing" in the U.S. market by having up to two staff at a time in one of 21 incubators/accelerators throughout the state.

The incubators include a cyber incubator at UMBC, a startup space at Towson University, a "bioincubator" at Sinai Hospital, incubators for life sciences and medical devices at the Inner Harbor are in Hanover, an entrepreneurship incubator in southeast Baltimore, and a space in Mt. Washington, as well as locations in Howard County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Frederick, the Eastern Shore, western Maryland, and southern Maryland.

Hogan announced the $2 million investment during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in May. Here is the governor speaking at that event.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said at the time: “International companies spend billions on research and development activities in the U.S. every year. Enhancing the state’s soft landing program will continue attracting these global businesses to Maryland and keep us top of mind for those looking for a strategic location along the East Coast.”