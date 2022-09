BALTIMORE — You can take a break from the kitchen and give back to restaurants across the state.

Friday is the start of Maryland Restaurant Week. The Restaurant Association of Maryland started the event in 2020 to support the industry during the pandemic.

Participating restaurants will have special menus, discounts and other options for dine-in, curbside and carryout.

Click here to see if any restaurants in your area are participating.

Maryland Restaurant Week runs through September 25.