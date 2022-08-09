Watch Now
Maryland Republicans react to FBI search on Trump's home

President Donald Trump superimposed over Mar-a-Lago Club, January 2021
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Former President Donald Trump has been living at his Mar-a-Lago Club since leaving the White House, but will he be allowed to stay?
President Donald Trump superimposed over Mar-a-Lago Club, January 2021
Posted at 3:18 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 15:19:58-04

BALTIMORE — Maryland Republicans are reacting to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Dan Cox, the recent winner of the GOP Gubernatorial Primary, was among the first to defend Trump on social media.

"As the newly nominated leading top of the ticket of the Maryland Republican Party I call on every Maryland Republican to make public statements tonight condemning the raid on President Trump’s home," Cox posted on Facebook. "This is not a time for silence."

Cox, an ardent Trump supporter, had been endorsed by the 45th President. He defeated former State Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, who was backed by outgoing Governor Larry Hogan.

Despite being at odds with Trump over the past few years, Hogan also released a statement calling for "unprecedented transparency and accountability," from the FBI and Department of Justice.

Although he did not release a statement, Congressman Andy Harris did retweet this from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

CNN reported Monday evening that the search warrant may have been tied to an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that Trump may have brought to his home once he left office.

Trump himself confirmed the search in a statement, insisting his team had been cooperating.

He called the FBI's actions "an assault [that] could only take place in broken third-world countries."

Thus far, neither agency has commented on details of the investigation.

