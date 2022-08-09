Maryland Republicans react to FBI search on Trump's home

BALTIMORE — Maryland Republicans are reacting to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Dan Cox, the recent winner of the GOP Gubernatorial Primary, was among the first to defend Trump on social media.

"As the newly nominated leading top of the ticket of the Maryland Republican Party I call on every Maryland Republican to make public statements tonight condemning the raid on President Trump’s home," Cox posted on Facebook. "This is not a time for silence."

Cox, an ardent Trump supporter, had been endorsed by the 45th President. He defeated former State Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, who was backed by outgoing Governor Larry Hogan.

Despite being at odds with Trump over the past few years, Hogan also released a statement calling for "unprecedented transparency and accountability," from the FBI and Department of Justice.

The American people deserve to know all the facts as soon as possible, and I call on the Biden administration to release—at a minimum—the documents authorizing the FBI search.



My full statement on yesterday's events at Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/GtMTl5qgK0 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 9, 2022

Although he did not release a statement, Congressman Andy Harris did retweet this from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

CNN reported Monday evening that the search warrant may have been tied to an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that Trump may have brought to his home once he left office.

Trump himself confirmed the search in a statement, insisting his team had been cooperating.

He called the FBI's actions "an assault [that] could only take place in broken third-world countries."

Thus far, neither agency has commented on details of the investigation.