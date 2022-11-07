Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats.

“The reality is that our country is made up of more than just Democrats, more than just Independents, more than just Republicans,” said District 3 Congressional Candidate Yuripzy Morgan (R), “It’s made up of communities just like ours. So this is our response to the division that we’re seeing in Washington D.C. and too often trickles right down to our own homes.”

With the balance of power in Congress at stake in this election, Biden has been noticeably absent from the battleground states.

“I could see that. His policies aren’t the best. They’re not very popular,” said Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R), “I mean he’s a nice guy. I’ve met his before, but he’s not running or I should say he’s not governing the way he said he was going to govern. He’s not governing as a centrist and he’s listening to the extremes of his party and that’s a challenge I think for most people.”

The question now is whether any red wave would more resemble a ripple here in Maryland.

At the top of the GOP ticket is Delegate Dan Cox’s bid for governor, which many Republican candidates view as less of a help, than a hindrance.

Efforts to reach Cox for comment on the president's visit has been unsuccessful.

Delegate Reid Novotny is trying to unseat incumbent State Senator Katie Fry Hester, and he says she’s trying unfairly to paint him as a pro-Trump, January 6th candidate, much like Cox.

“My opponent actually put me in a picture in front of the Capitol as it was burning,” said Novotny, “You know where I was on January 6th, 2021? I’m in the National Guard. I was actually serving on COVID order protecting the great people of Maryland in uniform.”

Yet another challenge in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one.

