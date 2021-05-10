Maryland reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 6, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland on Monday reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 6 of last year, according to the state health department.

At 9.2 cases per 100,000 residents, that is the lowest mark since October 6.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is at 3.06 percent—the lowest level since October 23 while the daily rate sits at 2.24 percent.

Current hospitalizations are under 800, at 798 for the first time since March 15 and down 59.1percent from the winter peak.

Right now, 64.5 percent of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.