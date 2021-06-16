Maryland reports first heat related death of 2021

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday reported the year's first heat-related death.

Officials say the person was a man in his 40s from Prince George’s County.

From May through September, temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death are monitored by the department.

The most vulnerable populations include people under age 5 or over 65, and those with chronic illnesses, on certain medications, and exercising or working outdoors.

Maryland residents are also reminded to never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time in the hot weather, even with the windows cracked.

“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can result in serious ailments and even death,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “As the weather gets hotter, Marylanders are urged to take extra precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness.”

Here are some other tips for dealing with the hot summer weather.

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary

For those in need of a cooling center, call 2-1-1.

More resources are available here.