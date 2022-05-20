Maryland reports 500 less jobs in April, while unemployment rate continues decline

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lost 500 jobs in April, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But that did not have any impact on the state's unemployment rate. In fact, that fell to 4.2 percent which continues to be the lowest mark since the beginning of the pandemic.

Compared with April 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 77,800, totaling a year-over-year increase of 3 percent.

While the Leisure and Hospitality sector lost about 3,600 jobs in April with the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector losing 1,800 jobs, some areas such as the Professional and Business sector grew by 2,300 jobs, helping to offset total losses.

Maryland has now gained 18,400 jobs in 2022.