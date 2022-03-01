Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin tests positive for COVID, will not attend State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin will not attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Raskin says he is fully vaccinated and feeling mild flu-like symptoms.

"Yesterday I took a COVID-19 test for Members planning to attend the State of the Union Address and tested positive," Raskin said in a statement. "Having been fully vaccinated, and having received a booster shot, my flu-like symptoms have been pretty mild so far."

This week Raskin says he will quarantine by working virtually from home.

"Following the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician, I will work from home over Zoom and quarantine this week and avail myself of the proxy voting procedures that I have been able to help other Members with since the pandemic began.”

He still plans on tuning into the State of the Union.

“I am disappointed not to be able to attend President Biden's State of the Union address in person. But I will follow his speech closely—along with my State of the Union guest Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner."