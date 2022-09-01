Maryland Renaissance Festival is back for 46th year of merriment

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WMAR) — The Maryland Renaissance Festival is back for its 46th year of merriment.

The plot in Annapolis is farm land year round, except for two months in the fall when it goes back to medieval times.

From music and juggling, to sword swallowing and jousting, there is so much to see it's impossible to do it all in one day.

"We are actually really hitting each other. There’s no trading hits or phony baloney. We are actually whacking each other," said performer Bill Burch.

For Burch and fellow performer Tara Bellido de Luna, it’s their favorite festival

"This is actually my home show. This is where I first came as an audience member and being able to work here now and perform for people who are my friends and family is unlike any other thing I could describe. It’s amazing," said Bellido de Luna.

It's an escape from reality, where chivalry most certainly is not dead.

"You’re transporting yourself through time to a medieval town that is built on good will. Everyone is really positive and happy here. They come here to get rid of their problems, they leave them at the door. They come in here and they can just be themselves," said Burch.

Festival president Jules Smith said that authenticity is carried on throughout the grounds.

"It’s what we call high touch not high-tech entertainment, so you are experiencing everything around you: the textures, the smells, the sounds, the tastes. It’s really quite an experience for people," said Smith.

New this year is the Birds of Prey show.

Another one of Smith's must try experiences: the turkey leg.

"It’s over a pound and a half smoked turkey... pretend you’re Henry the 8th with that a grab a beer," said Smith.

A few tips to maximize your trip:

Ticket sales are online only and that guarantees you a spot for that day.

Since COVID, they have decreased daily admissions by 20 percent to give people more space.

Also, bring a good attitude… and cash, the line for the ATM can get pretty long, but cards are more widely accepted now.

Finally, make sure to grab a map to help you navigate, and if you want to see a jousting show, grab seats early.

At the end of the day, you really can’t go wrong and it might leave you wanting to visit again.

"The best feeling I have is at the end of the day when I'm watching families leave, dads shirt is untucked, mom is holding his hand and kids are still fighting with the wooden swords they got here," said Smith.

It’s open the next 8 weekends- Saturdays and Sundays only plus Labor Day Monday. Tickets are cheaper until September 11 and kids under 7 are free.

Click here for tickets.