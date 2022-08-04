Maryland Red Cross volunteers helping with Kentucky clean up

BALTIMORE — Kentucky is cleaning up from massive flooding from last month and now they are dealing with soaring temperatures. Volunteers from our area are heading down to help.

"The DMV, we have about two dozen volunteers that are already there working in a variety of different tasks. Everything from elected official liaison, working with elected officials, to sheltering, to feeding, to damage to a whole host of things," said Curt Luthye.

Luthye is the Executive Director of Red Cross for Howard, Montgomery and Fredrick Counties. He is heading down to help coordinate the Maryland team and local teams that need help as well. The Red Cross is usually one of the first on the ground to assist those effected.

"It's about immediate shelter for those that displace. Feeding them to make sure they have snacks and hydration and everything that they need and replacing those durable medical items," said Luthye.

Red Cross workers in Kentucky are overwhelmed with their own problems. Maryland Red Cross workers can help alleviate the jobs of the local workers so can deal with their own family situations.

"We do have local red cross employees and volunteers who have been effected by the same floods, right? So, me going is an example of that and we want to make sure that we take care of our Red Cross employees and volunteers as well," said Luthye.

Luthye will be in Kentucky for two weeks but, the Governor there said this cleanup will be going on for a long time. In one county alone, there are 30 to 40 bridges out cutting of access to areas in need.

"There is power that is out in many places, there are thousands of homes that are damaged or destroyed, there are some roads and bridges that are unaccessible," said Luthye.

And volunteers from Maryland will be helping put all that back together again.