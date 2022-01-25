Maryland reaches the lowest unemployment rate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland's unemployment rate is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland's unemployment rate decreased by 5 percent in December, regaining 324,600 total jobs with 304,300 gained in the private sector.

The most considerable job growth comes from the professional and business service sector, with an increase of 3,000 jobs from the Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services (2,500).

Trailing behind would be Leisure and Hospitality with 900 jobs; Education and Health Services with 400 jobs; Financial Activities with 200; and Manufacturing with 100.

Sectors that experienced decreases were Trade, Transportation, and Utilities with 900 jobs; Mining, Logging, and Construction with 800 jobs; and Information with 100.

To view the complete list, go to the BLS website.