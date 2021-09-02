Watch
Maryland reaches another major milestone in the vaccination against COVID-19

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
Posted at 4:18 PM, Sep 02, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has reached another major milestone in the vaccination against COVID-19.

Governor Hogan announced on Thursday that 80 percent of all eligible Marylanders 12 and older have been vaccinated.

To date, Maryland has reported 7,567,750 vaccinations.

  • 80.0% of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • 81.2% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • 94.8% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Maryland has not only already passed our goal of vaccinating 80% of adults 18 and older, we have now surpassed 80% of all eligible Marylanders vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan. “Our primary mission remains getting first shots in arms, so we can ensure as many Marylanders as possible are protected and no arm is left behind. The vaccines are very safe, very effective, and they are widely available through pharmacies, primary care providers, and mobile clinics across the state.”

