Maryland ranks as the 9th healthiest state on Healthiest States Index

Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 14:09:42-04

BALTIMORE  — According to a new study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors, Maryland is the 9th healthiest state in the United States.

The study ranks all U.S. states and the District of Columbia against 13 contributing factors.

Maryland has 12.5% smokers, 14.5% binge drinkers, 31% obese and 50.6% aerobically active adults.

Adults in Mississippi, Kentucky and West Virginia have the unhealthiest people in the U.S., as they eat the lowest amount of fruits and vegetables, topping the smoker's charts, while only 1 in 4 adults work out twice a week.

The Healthiest States Index uses the latest available data from the U.S. Census and CDC published between 2015 and 2022.

50.6% of the adult population in Maryland is aerobically active for the recommended minimum of 150 minutes per week.

Maryland's numbers are slightly below the average when it comes to obesity, smoking and drinkers as well.

CDC data from March 2021 indicates that 68.63% of Maryland residents have excellent or a very good health status, while at least 7% are classed as being in poor health state.

For comparison, the national average for those with an excellent or a very good health status is 63.68%, and those with a poor health status average to 2.69% across all states.

Here is how all the states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia ranked in BarBend's Healthiest States Index:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Utah
  3. New Jersey
  4. Colorado
  5. California
  6. Massachusetts
  7. Connecticut
  8. Washington
  9. Maryland
  10. Vermont
  11. Oregon
  12. Hawaii
  13. Alaska
  14. New York
  15. New Hampshire
  16. Arizona
  17. Nevada
  18. Rhode Island
  19. Idaho
  20. Minnesota
  21. Florida
  22. Illinois
  23. New Mexico
  24. Wyoming
  25. Maine
  26. Montana
  27. Virginia
  28. Delaware
  29. Wisconsin
  30. Pennsylvania
  31. Texas
  32. Nebraska
  33. Georgia
  34. North Carolina
  35. North Dakota
  36. Kansas
  37. Michigan
  38. Indiana
  39. Tennessee
  40. Ohio
  41. Missouri
  42. Iowa
  43. South Carolina
  44. South Dakota
  45. Louisiana
  46. Oklahoma
  47. Alabama
  48. Arkansas
  49. Mississippi
  50. Kentucky
  51. West Virginia
