Maryland Public Television presents its third annual HBCU Week

BALTIMORE — Maryland Public Television (MPT) will again celebrate historically Black colleges and universities in September during its third annual HBCU Week.

The slate of programs will be sharing informative and inspirational stories about HBCUs and the people who attend, graduate, administrate, and advocate for these institutions.

During the week of September 5-11, MPT will deliver more than 22 hours of content exploring the past, present, and future of HBCUs in the statewide public TV network’s viewing area and throughout the United States.

Viewers can find more information about HBCU Week offerings and view trailers for upcoming programs at mpt.org/hbcu.

Throughout the week, audiences are encouraged to contribute to the conversation on social media using the hashtag #HBCUWeekMD.

