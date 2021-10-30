Maryland police investigate fatal wrong-way crash

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a wrong-way crash that left a driver dead. The Maryland State Police say that troopers responded Friday afternoon to a vehicle collision on Frederick County to find that an SUV crossed the median for unknown reasons and went into oncoming traffic. Police say the SUV struck a station wagon head-on, and that two other vehicles were also damaged. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene after the arrival of troopers, EMS and deputies. The person’s name wasn’t immediately released. Traffic was diverted while the scene was investigated.