Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland police investigate fatal wrong-way crash

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_635188921305.png
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 14:41:20-04

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a wrong-way crash that left a driver dead. The Maryland State Police say that troopers responded Friday afternoon to a vehicle collision on Frederick County to find that an SUV crossed the median for unknown reasons and went into oncoming traffic. Police say the SUV struck a station wagon head-on, and that two other vehicles were also damaged. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene after the arrival of troopers, EMS and deputies. The person’s name wasn’t immediately released. Traffic was diverted while the scene was investigated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019