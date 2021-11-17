Maryland plans to close multiple juvenile detention, treatment facilities by 2027

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services plans to close multiple detention and treatment facilities with the intention to expand others.

Under the new realignment plan, the agency would close Thomas J.S. Waxter Children’s Center, the Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center, Mountain View, and the Green Ridge Youth Center.

In turn, the department would construct a new 48 bed co-ed treatment facility at the existing Cheltenham Youth Detention Center by 2027. A new 24 bed girls detention wing would also be added to that campus by 2025.

The moves are reportedly based on current youth population, demographics, and a desire to move facilities closer to the communities where youth live.

“This realignment is about consolidating our resources, investing in our programs, and getting our young men and women closer to home,” said DJS Secretary Sam Abed. “I am grateful for our hardworking and dedicated staff, and I am pleased to report this plan will result in no layoffs.”

All staff affected by this realignment will have the opportunity to transfer into other critical roles within the Department, including residential and community-based positions.

Below is a timeline of expected closures.

Thomas J.S. Waxter Children’s Center (42 beds) – closure January 2022.

Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center (57 beds) – closure FY2025.