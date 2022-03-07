Watch
'Maryland Peace Action' hold's vigil for Ukraine and raise money for war refugees

Posted at 7:07 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 19:07:51-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimoreans are raising funds for the war's refugees.

They're also pushing for peace.

This afternoon 'Maryland Peace Action' held a vigil across from saint Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in the city.

About a dozen people were outside the church... Holding up signs standing against the war.

"I can't speak for everybody, but everywhere I go in Baltimore, people are talking about this, watching babies dying on television is beyond comprehension. I don't know how we can reach Putin, but we're going to keep speaking out."

It was part of an international day of action for peace in Ukraine..

Similar vigils and calls to action were also held in DC, Philadelphia, and internationally including in Berlin and Prague.

124 rallies were held around the world.

