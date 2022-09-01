Maryland parks and green spaces received $162M funding boost

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — If we learned anything during the pandemic, it's that people like to go outside. Maryland has plenty of "outside."

We are lucky, the The Old Line State presents us with everything from the mountains of western Maryland, to the fields and ocean on the Eastern Shore.

Maryland leaders announced a boost of $162 million for our parks and green spaces.

"They kept us going, they kept people outside, they kept us safe but, they also gave us that sense of community. That we can do things together. That we will get through this," said Bill Ferguson, Senate President.

This is the largest ever investment by the state to our parks and green spaces.

When people are buying a new home, many are looking for convenience. Close to a mall or maybe a gas station.

But, after you build all of that, you don't have a nice view.

"Oh my gosh, we're so lucky to have this beautiful area," said Alyssa Bradley.

Bradley lives nearby and is a teacher.

She's out for a walk with her friend Hunter. A quiet zen place to unwind is critical for her with such a stressful job.

"I deal with people needing to check out every day and there's no better place then being in nature to do so. You need to get grounded and come back to the earth," said Bradley.

Part of the more than $160 million investment are $70 million for critical maintenance and $80 million for capital improvements and acquisitions.

Governor Paris Glendening made the environment at the top of his list when he was governor.

"I'm hoping this is the first big step of a really significant investment in our future. Meaning our climate, our physical health, our children's ability to get out and have recreation," said Glendening.

"And if you don't have any place to do that, you can lose track of yourself," said Bradley.