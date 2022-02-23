Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting

BALTIMORE — Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the suspect as well as the officers involved in a fatal shooting on February 19.

Baltimore Police say 18-year-old Donnell Rochester, of Odenton allegedly attempted to run an officer over with a car.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers Robert Mauri and Connor Murray were assigned to the Northeast Baltimore area to investigate a string of armed robberies and carjackings in that district.

Shortly after 3 p.m., license plate readers alerted officers to a person who had a warrant open for a robbery.

Harrison said the officers followed the car until it stopped in the 1800 block of Chilton Street. They approached the car on foot.

The suspect got out of the car and started running but then got back in the car. Police say he drove the car toward an officer hitting him. That officer shot at the car and an officer running next to the car also shot into the car.

The suspect got out of the car and surrendered but had been shot. The officers rendered aid and the suspect was take to the hospital where he died.