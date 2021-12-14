Maryland offering grants to manufacturers impacted by supply chain issues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting manufacturers impacted by recent nationwide supply chain issues.

The initiative offers certain grants to manufacturers in the state who lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions to the supply chain.

Potential financial assistance could range from helping a business identify new markets and supply chain solutions, to export activities, executive coaching, and adopting and implementing new technologies.

“We recognize that many of Maryland’s manufacturers have been hurt by COVID-19, and we are so pleased to have received this grant, which will enable us to give them the support and expert guidance they need,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “With COVID-19 still having a significant impact on our global supply chain, we are hopeful this program will offer short-term and long-term solutions for our manufacturers.”

To be eligible for the new program, manufacturers must be located in Maryland and qualify as a manufacturer as defined by NAICS codes 31-33.

The business also needs to have at least 10 employees and $1 million in annual revenues, and demonstrate that one or more of their business operations have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Applications can be filled out here.