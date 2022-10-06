Maryland not set to make deadline for Chesapeake Bay cleanup according to EPA

BALTIMORE — A new progress report about improving the water quality of the Chesapeake bay shows that several states including Maryland are not on track to meet their goals by the year 2025.

The EPA released the results of its two-year milestone report which looks at how states like Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania are doing when it comes to reducing pollutants that feed into the bay.

Based on the EPA's review, D.C. and West Virginia are on track to meet their clean up goals in the next three years.

The agency says while the results are mixed, they believe it is more positive than negative. and say they're pleased to see some progress being made toward cleaning up the bay.

Meanwhile, the U.S. army corps of engineers is holding a news conference Thursday to talk about the start of the mid-Chesapeake bay ecosystem restoration project following a multi-million dollar contract awarded to a company in Virginia.