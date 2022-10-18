Maryland New Directions Job Fair

BALTIMORE, Md — Today Maryland New Directions is hosting a job fair downtown.

MND is a non-profit organization that specializes in getting those in Baltimore prepared for jobs. According to their website, the organization works with adults ages 18-60 by providing free employment coaching and career training programs. Today MND is doing their part in helping people find jobs by hosting a job fair.

The fair is from 9:30am to 2:30 pm and will feature at least 13 businesses that are currently hiring including H&S Bakery, M&T Bank, and even Baltimore County Public Schools. The team will be providing coaching, resume support and interview attire to make sure those who come are well prepared. If you’re interested in going, you will need to visit the second floor of the Future-Care building located at 2700 N. Charles St. Suite 200.

