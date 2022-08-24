Watch Now
Maryland Natural Resources Police rescues Great horned owl

Maryland Natural Resources Police
Posted at 6:17 AM, Aug 24, 2022
ALLEGANY COUNTY — A great horned owl is doing much better after it was rescued by two Maryland natural resource officers.

Officer first class Burnette and cadet Gregor were flagged down at Dans Mountain State Park in Allegany county.

They were told to check on an injured owl. The officers were able to safely rescue the bird.

It is now being rehabilitated at the Owl Moon Raptor Center in Rocky Gap State Park.

